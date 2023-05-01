Mumbai crime: Father-son duo held for fatal shooting of woman, one on the run | Reprsentative Image

Mumbai: In the case of a 31-year-old woman being shot dead in the Indira Nagar area of Mankhurd on Saturday after a scuffle broke out between two families, the police arrested two of the three accused on Monday morning.

The victim, Farzana Irfan Sheikh, was shot in the torso by Atish Singh. He had fled the city with his father, Sonu Singh, 41, after the incident. The third accused, Sonu Singh’s wife Shilpa, 39, is on the run.

No arrests in rape case

The police said that Sheikh had approached them two days after Ram Navmi, alleging that Aditya had molested and raped her minor daughter. The police registered a case but no arrests were made as the matter was still “under investigation”. Aditya, too, is on the run and a manhunt has been launched for him.

On Saturday morning, Sheikh revisited the police station to ask them about the status of the case and was spotted by Shilpa. Fearing that Sheikh was pressuring the police to arrest Aditya, Sonu Singh and Atish went to her house with a chopper and a pistol.

The police formed 10 special teams and launched a manhunt on Saturday late night. Personnel were sent out to Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and even the Konkan area. The father-son duowas arrested from Ratnagiri.

Many cases against family

Apart from rape charges against Aditya, the family has several more cases registered for extortion, electricity theft, attempt to murder and assault at Mankhurd police station but no one was arrested in any matter.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the family resided in Mankhurd but moved to Navi Mumbai after Sheikh pressed rape charges against Aditya Singh. On the day of the incident, they had come to Mankhurd for a personal reason.

As per the locals, both families frequently squabbled over various reasons. However, they didn’t expect the fatal turn of events.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and assault using deadly weapons. The father-son duo has been remanded to police custody for further investigation.