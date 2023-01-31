Delhi Crime: 32-year-old woman shot dead in Paschim Vihar while returning from work

On Monday, a 32-year-old lady was shot and killed in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. The deceased, known as Jyoti, was allegedly returning from her office at around 7:30 PM when the incident took place, according to the police. The woman worked in the courier team of Flipkart.
Woman shot by two men
Deepak, the deceased woman's husband, said that she was shot while travelling home by two men, one riding a bike and the other on a scooter.
After the incident, DCP Harendra Singh arrived at the location. To identify the culprit, police are looking at the CCTV footage.