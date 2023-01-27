Delhi Crime: 14-year-old boy shot dead, body dumped in gutter for not repaying ₹18,000 loan | Representative Image

On January 22, the Delhi Police located a young boy's body in a city drain in the Shahbad Dairy neighbourhood. Manjeet, a 14-year-old boy, was identified as the deceased.

The police investigated kidnapping cases (363 IPC) that were registered in the local police stations after they discovered the deceased. The body was identified by the authorities as belonging to the parents had reported him missing. The parents claimed in a case they filed on January 19 that their kid had not come home since January 8.

When Manjeet's parents were contacted to identify the body, they confirmed that the body was their son's.

Four people have been detained

In connection with this case, the police detained four people: Harshit, Vikram, Vipin, and Pankaj. The results of the police inquiry showed that Harshit and Vikram, who run a clothing store in D Block Shahbad Dairy, plotted to assassinate Manjeet along with three other pals.

Victim had taken a loan of Rs 18,000 which he refused to pay

According to the accused, the deceased used to shop at their store without making a payment. They said that Manjeet had gotten a loan from them for about Rs 18,000. The accusers also claimed that Manjeet threatened to file a fabricated complaint against Harshit and his brother Vikram if they requested their money back.

The accused told the police that they summoned Manjeet to the store on the day of the incident and demanded that he repay them for the money they had loaned him. Manjeet's refusal led to a confrontation between the defendants, during which Chenta shot Manjeet.

Later, the suspects tossed their bloody garments and Manjeet's body into a drain close to Sector 11 Rohini in New Delhi.

3 accused still at large

Four people have been detained by the police in connection with the case, while three others, including the shooter of Manjeet, are still at large.

