Mumbai Crime: Duo Arrested For Running Fake Job Racket, Duping 18 Aspirants With Promises Of Govt Posts

Mumbai Crime Branch busts fake job racket, arrests two for duping aspirants with bogus government job promises | Representative photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 6 has busted a job racket and arrested two men for duping several people by posing as a police constable and a politician’s bodyguard, promising them government jobs in the railways, income tax department and Mantralaya. The accused were identified as Vishal Kamble (38) and Sahil Gaikwad (20), both residents of Mahul Village in Chembur.

Victims Cheated With High-Priced Fake Offers

According to police, the duo allegedly cheated nearly 18 people by charging hefty sums with the false assurance of securing government jobs. They had fixed rates for positions—₹17 lakh for an Income Tax Department job, ₹10 lakh for a railways job, and separate rates for postings in the state Mantralaya.

Complaint by Local Resident Exposed Racket

The case came to light after Rajshree Lajaras (42), a resident of Mahul, lodged a complaint stating that Kamble took ₹8 lakh from her on the pretext of providing her a job in the Income Tax Department. Of this, he returned ₹3.25 lakh, but failed to provide the promised job and cheated her of ₹4.75 lakh.

Fake Identity, Political Links and Forged Papers

Kamble had carefully crafted his fake identity. He often posed as a police constable and claimed to be the bodyguard of a senior politician. He even had photographs with the politician, a fake identity card, and letterheads bearing the politician’s name, all of which were seized by police.

Incriminating Evidence Seized During Raid

During the raid, police recovered incriminating documents including a photocopy of an image showing Kamble with politician Aaditya Thackeray, documents stamped with the Mumbai Income Tax Commissioner’s name, a fake rejoining list featuring the name of Roshan Lazarus, and other forged papers carrying the seal of the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai.

Duo Remanded in Custody Until September 8

Both accused were produced before the Esplanade Court, which remanded them in police custody until September 8. Police have urged citizens to remain cautious of such job rackets and to verify all offers of government employment through official channels.