Mumbai Crime: DNA Testing Underway In Death Of Woman, Whose Burnt & Mutilated Body Was Found In Wadala

On Thursday, burnt and mutilated body of a woman was found in the BPT of Wadala. Police are trying to identify the woman on the basis of jewelery found from her body.

After four days, Wadala police traced a family based on the jewellery found on the dead body. The Mulla family living in Sangam Nagar area of ​​Wadala is also telling the police that the 71-year-old woman who died due to gold jewelery was their mother. However, DCP Sanjay Latkar has said that DNA matching will be done to identify the woman.

Woman was domestic help

Giving information, a senior police officer said that we found a burnt body of a woman whose body was cut into three pieces in Wadala BPT area. Police started searching for the woman with unclear face in Wadala area. Then the police got information that an elderly woman was a domestic help in Sangam Nagar area. After this, Wadala police collected information about the maid working in the house, found out the address of her family and called them to the police station. At that time the man said that the jewelery present on the dead body belonged to his mother.

The man told that his mother had gone to stay with his uncle in Navi Mumbai for a few days. She doesn't come home often. Therefore, the Mulla family informed the police that we had not filed her missing report.

DNA testing to be done

Instead of believing the Mulla family's words, the police officer told that the police will take blood samples of the elderly woman and a person from the Mulla family at KEM Hospital and send them to Kalina Lab for DNA testing.

In this matter, a case has been registered at Wadala Police Station under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. Also, the police is searching for the accused who murdered the woman and burnt her body.