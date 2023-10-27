Mumbai News: Half-Burnt, Mutilated Body Of Woman Found In Wadala; Case Filed | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The half-burnt body of an unidentified woman, with some parts missing, was found in the Wadala area of Mumbai. The patrolling team of the Mumbai Port Trust (BPT) noticed a suspicious gunny bag. Upon inspection, they discovered the body inside. The team immediately alerted the Wadala police, who arrived with the forensics team. The body was then sent to KEM hospital for post-mortem, followed by a forensic examination.

Cause of death suspected to be head injury

Prima facie, the body appeared to be half-burnt, but the cause of death is suspected to be a blow to the head with a sharp, heavy object, said the police. Inside the bag, the body was found in three pieces. “We suspect that after murdering the victim, the body was dismembered and an attempt was made to burn it to dispose of it. However, some parts, including the victim’s feet, hair, portions of an arm, a piece of her clothing, and some pieces of jewelry, remained unburned,” said a police official. The victim is believed to be in the age group between 35 to 50.

“The victim’s hair is a distinctive golden-white color. The jewelry found may provide clues about her identity and whereabouts,” added the official. The jewelry includes a pair of earrings, a nose ring, a ring, and some burned bangles.

The police are currently searching for missing person reports in nearby police stations to match them with the discovered body. "The post-mortem and forensic reports will help further in identifying the victim,” they stated. A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown person/s.

