 Mumbai Crime: 19-Year-Old Woman's Dead Body Found With 'Injury Marks' In Panvel's Bhingari Village
Police suspect that the incident may have occurred approximately two days before her body was discovered.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Mumbai Crime: 19-Year-Old Woman's Dead Body Found With 'Injury Marks' In Panvel's Bhingari Village | Pixabay

The Panvel City police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person after discovering the body of a 19-year-old woman along a service road near Bhingari village in Panvel Taluka. The woman had several injury marks.

The deceased was identified as Jayshree Babya Pawar, a resident of Jogeshwari Kadespada village in Pen. Her body was found around 12 noon on Tuesday along the service road between Palaspe and Shiv Shambho highway near Bhingari village in Panvel Taluka.

The initial investigation revealed that an unknown person had murdered the woman. Police suspect that the incident may have occurred approximately two days before her body was discovered.

