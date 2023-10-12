Navi Mumbai: Dip In Supply Pushes Garlic Prices To ₹280 Per Kg In Retail | Pixabay

The price of garlic has reached Rs 280 per kg in the retail market following a dip in supply. Traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) say there will be respite in a month.

At present, around 15 trucks and tempos laden with garlic are arriving at the wholesale market. According to the APMC administration, the normal arrival at the market is usually between 24 to 30 vehicles. "There is a dip of around 40 percent in the arrival of garlic, and thus, the price has risen," said an administrative official.

Dip in supply, rise in prices

In the beginning of May, garlic was available from Rs 30 to Rs 60 per kg. However, following a dip in supply, its prices have started rising in the wholesale and retail sectors. At present, the wholesale price of garlic ranges between Rs 80 to Rs 160 per kg, and the retail price of garlic starts at Rs 140 per kg and goes up to Rs 280 per kg.

Garlic is one of the essential ingredients in the kitchen, and its price impacts both the budget and the taste of the food.

“The supply started increasing from January, and the market is improving,” said the trader. However, due to unseasonal rainfall in November and December, crops were damaged. "Premium quality garlic costs more than the normal," said a trader from the Onion-Potato market in APMC.

