Mumbai crime: Cops bust illegal sanitiser manufacturing unit in Saki Naka after 3 held for selling product in Pune

On Saturday, the Crime Branch of Pune City Police arrested three persons for allegedly selling substandard sanitisers.

According to a report by Indian Express, the Pune Police arrested a trader and his two aides with the alleged possession of substandard sanitisers amid coronavirus outbreak. The three arrested persons were identified as Ajay Shankarlal Gandhi (30), Mohan Wagharam Chaudhary (36) and Suresh Premaji Chheda (30).

As per the report, acting on a tip-off the police arrested Ajay Gandhi. During probe the police found out that Gandhi was packing and selling illegally manufactured substandard sanitisers in plastic bottles with stickers of branded companies. The cops also found that the substandard sanitisers were manufactured at Sakinaka in Mumbai. The police also seized substandard sanitisers worth Rs 1.02 lakh and also confiscated product containers, empty bottles, caps, and labels from the possession of the accused.