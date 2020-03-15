Mumbai crime: Cops bust illegal sanitiser manufacturing unit in Saki Naka after 3 held for selling product in Pune

On Saturday, the Crime Branch of Pune City Police arrested three persons for allegedly selling substandard sanitisers.
According to a report by Indian Express, the Pune Police arrested a trader and his two aides with the alleged possession of substandard sanitisers amid coronavirus outbreak. The three arrested persons were identified as Ajay Shankarlal Gandhi (30), Mohan Wagharam Chaudhary (36) and Suresh Premaji Chheda (30).
As per the report, acting on a tip-off the police arrested Ajay Gandhi. During probe the police found out that Gandhi was packing and selling illegally manufactured substandard sanitisers in plastic bottles with stickers of branded companies. The cops also found that the substandard sanitisers were manufactured at Sakinaka in Mumbai. The police also seized substandard sanitisers worth Rs 1.02 lakh and also confiscated product containers, empty bottles, caps, and labels from the possession of the accused.
At least 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from India. With the number of coronavirus positive cases shooting to 32, Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state in the country. Five new cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, late on Saturday night.
In a related development, three coronavirus suspected cases who had fled from the isolation ward in the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital on Saturday, returned to the facility early on Sunday. Similarly, three out of four coronavirus suspects who ran away from the Mayo Hospital in Nagpur have also returned, and efforts are on to trace the fourth.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)