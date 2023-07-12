Mumbai Crime: Cops Arrest Andheri Man For Molesting Woman In BEST Bus

The Andheri Police have apprehended an accused of molesting a woman while she was boarding a bus in Andheri East. | Pixabay

The Andheri Police have apprehended an accused of molesting a woman while she was boarding a bus in Andheri East. The accused has been identified as Sheikh Jahadul Islam Abdul Basar (42). According to the Police, the incident occurred when a woman (26) was standing in the queue to board the BEST bus.

The incident

She suddenly felt someone inappropriately touching her but she ignored it, assuming it was accidental due to the crowded surroundings. However, while boarding the bus, the accused reached from behind and touched her inappropriately. The argument escalated after the incident and the woman slapped the accused. Afterwards, the BEST bus conductor and passengers caught the accused and handed him over to the police.



As per the complaint, the accused took advantage of the crowd to commit the act of molestation. When the woman confronted him, an argument ensued, leading to the intervention of other passengers and the bus conductor who detained the accused. The victim is employed as a Sales Manager.

