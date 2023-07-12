Mumbai News: Nalasopara Man Beaten To Death In Road Rage Case | Representative image

In a case of road rage, three men beat a 21-year-old to death at Nalasopara on Sunday. Rohit Yadav and his friend Vivek Choudhary were returning home from Kalamb Beach after an outing, the police said. They were on their way home in Santosh Bhavan building in Nalasopara (East).

On reaching the flyover linking Nalasopara West and East, they overtook a two-wheeler and in the process their bike’s rear view mirror scraped the other vehicle, an official said.

Enraged, the three men got down and entered into an argument with Yadav, the driver of the motorcycle, the official said. They beat Yadav so badly that he collapsed on the road and died.