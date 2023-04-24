Mumbai: Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes nearly 2kg contraband worth ₹1.64 crore

Representational pic | File Photo

Mumbai Police on Monday revealed that the Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell seized drugs worth ₹1.64 crore last week which weight nearly 2 kilos.

The police have registered 6 cases based on the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act

The cops also revealed the amount and quantity of various types of contraband they seized.

"354 grams of MD worth ₹70,80,000; 92.4 grams of Heroin worth ₹27,72,000; 1.230 kgs of Charas worth ₹37,00,000 and 280 grams of Hydroponic Ganja worth ₹28,00,000.

"Total contraband weighs around 2 kgs, valued around Rs 1.64 crore," Mumbai Police said.