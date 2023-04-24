 Mumbai: Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes nearly 2kg contraband worth ₹1.64 crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes nearly 2kg contraband worth ₹1.64 crore

Mumbai: Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes nearly 2kg contraband worth ₹1.64 crore

The police have registered 6 cases based on the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic | File Photo

Mumbai Police on Monday revealed that the Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell seized drugs worth ₹1.64 crore last week which weight nearly 2 kilos.

The police have registered 6 cases based on the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act

The cops also revealed the amount and quantity of various types of contraband they seized.

"354 grams of MD worth ₹70,80,000; 92.4 grams of Heroin worth ₹27,72,000; 1.230 kgs of Charas worth ₹37,00,000 and 280 grams of Hydroponic Ganja worth ₹28,00,000.

"Total contraband weighs around 2 kgs, valued around Rs 1.64 crore," Mumbai Police said.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 2 drug addicts held for robbing labourers in Mankhurd, police recover stolen items
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes nearly 2kg contraband worth ₹1.64 crore

Mumbai: Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes nearly 2kg contraband worth ₹1.64 crore

JEE Main 2023: No third session for exam candidates; Bombay HC set to conduct next hearing on May 2

JEE Main 2023: No third session for exam candidates; Bombay HC set to conduct next hearing on May 2

Mumbai: BJP doesn’t want Shinde govt to survive in Maharashtra, preparations on to remove CM,...

Mumbai: BJP doesn’t want Shinde govt to survive in Maharashtra, preparations on to remove CM,...

'Getting high at 9 am': Devendra Fadnavis' retort to Sanjay Raut's 'death warrant' jibe

'Getting high at 9 am': Devendra Fadnavis' retort to Sanjay Raut's 'death warrant' jibe

Kharghar tragedy: Kin of 14 deceased get compensation

Kharghar tragedy: Kin of 14 deceased get compensation