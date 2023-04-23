Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes charas worth ₹36 lakh, drug dealer arrested

The Kandivali unit of Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested one suspected drug dealer from Charkop on Saturday and seized charas worth more than 36 lakh.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused.

According to the police, the ANC received a tip-off regarding illegal sale of drugs from a house in Charkop area. The police raided the house on Saturday and seized 1.230 kilograms of charas from under the bed of the accused.

Upon investigation the accused mentioned that the original source of the drugs was from Manali, Himachal Pradesh. “A case has been booked against the accused and further investigation is underway,” said a police official.