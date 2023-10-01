Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 Nabs Murder Suspect At King's Circle Railway Station

FPJ

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 apprehended an individual for alleged murder on September 30. The accused, identified as Jay Shankar Mishra (48) from Antop Hill, was arrested at Kings Circle railway station.

The incident occurred on September 28 when Rajeshkumar Shukla (35) was sleeping outside the Reality diagnostic center near Dilkhush Society, SV Road in Santacruz West. Mishra reportedly killed him by striking him on the head with a paver block and another weapon sometime between 2 am and 4:30 am. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene. The Santacruz police registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC Act on the same day.

Under the leadership of Daya Nayak, the Crime Branch Unit 9 conducted a parallel investigation in this case. They formed teams to trace the accused and analyzed various CCTV footage. The footage revealed that the accused had traveled by train, stopping at stations including Wadala, Kings Circle, Bandra, Dadar, Kurla, Andheri, Malad, and others. He was captured on CCTV alighting at Kings Circle railway station after committing the crime. Crime branch teams were stationed at Kings Circle railway station for two days.

On September 30, the accused returned to the vicinity of Kings Circle railway station. After confirming his identity using available CCTV footage from the crime scene, he was apprehended and brought to the unit office.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had committed the crime due to a personal rivalry with the deceased. The accused was identified as Jayshankar Lakshmikant Mishra (48), with no known occupation, residing at Shri Ganesh Sai SRA CHS Ltd, Salt pan road, Nagar Antop Hill. After a medical examination, the accused was handed over to the Santacruz police station.

The arrest operation was carried out by the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 team, led by In-charge Police Inspector Daya Nayak.

