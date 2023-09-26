Mumbai News: Murder Convict Held 12 Years After Jumping Parole | representative pic

Mumbai: After absconding for 12 long years, a 39-year-old murder convict was finally arrested from Telangana where he was living under a presumed identity, the crime branch said on Tuesday. Ashok Kajeri had been on the run since 2011 when he came out on parole.

His case dates back to 2007 when he was arrested by the Dharavi police and subsequently sentenced to life term. Kajeri was lodged at the Nashik Road Central Prison and released on 30-day parole in 2011 considering his “unproblematic behaviour”. Thereafter, he disappeared into thin air.

2013 case

In 2013, the Dharavi police booked him under Indian Penal Code section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and launched an extensive search operation to trace him. The case was subsequently taken over by the crime branch, Kurla Unit.

It spread its dragnet in various districts, including Nashik, Hingoli, Parbhani and Jalna. In the meantime, the cops received a tip-off that Kajeri had changed his identity to evade legal clutches. The constant efforts finally paid off after the crime branch came to know that he was hiding in Telangana under the fake identity of V Shiva Narsimullu. A special team was dispatched to the southern state and the accused was caught with the help of the local police.

