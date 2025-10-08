 Mumbai Crime Branch To File 4,000-Page Chargesheet In Sajid Electricwala Abduction, Extortion Case
The chargesheet names 14 accused and includes statements from 45 witnesses recorded during the investigation. The case also involves one wanted fugitive, Pakistan-based gangster Anwar Sheikh alias Anwar Bhai, who is the brother of underworld don Chhota Shakeel.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 05:57 AM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 3 is preparing to file a detailed chargesheet spanning nearly 4,000 pages in the high-profile Sajid Electricwala abduction and extortion case before the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court.

14 accused, 45 witnesses included in investigation

Anwar Bhai’s criminal history

Anwar Bhai, who fled India in 1984, is wanted in several serious crimes, including murder, extortion, and organised crime activities. Two cases have been registered against him with the Anti-Extortion Cell.

Case highlights underworld and international links

The case revolves around the kidnapping and extortion of notorious drug trafficker Sajid Electricwala and is being investigated under the stringent provisions of MCOCA. Police sources said the upcoming chargesheet is expected to shed light on the underworld nexus and international criminal connections of the accused.

