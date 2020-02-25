Mumbai Crime branch records Vijay Palande's statement involved in criminal activities

On Dec 31, 2018, Palande has submitted a written complaint to CVC. The complaint was then transferred to MHA and subsequently given to state government and then to the DGP office, which passed it to the Mumbai Police commissioner's office.

However, for more then a year, the complaint was lying without any further action. It was only after Palande filed a RTI with the office of the director general of police, Maharashtra two months ago that the state authority came into the act.

In 2018 Palande has written letter to CVC in Which he accused Bharti involved in criminal activities along with gangsters, and refers to his proximity to many gangsters. Palande also alleged Bharti was in close contact with accused dealing with illegal matka operations in the city.

In the letter Palande alleged Bharti of taking Rs 2 crore as bribe from Anuj Tikku, son of Arun Tikku, who was alleged killed by Palande. Due to Deven Bharti’s blessings, Anuj Tikku was not charged at all,” claimed in the letter.