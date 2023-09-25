Mumbai Crime Branch Records Statements of 'Drugs Queen' Baby Patankar & Co-Accused In ₹1.97 Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded the statement of Sasikala, alias Baby Patankar, in the case of fraud of ₹1.97 crore. Baby is called the 'drugs queen' and many cases are registered against her in Mumbai Police. Baby told the police that she was innocent.

The crime branch has also recorded the statement of co-accused Parshuram Ramkishan Mundhe in this case. Mundhe told the police that the money which the complainant had given him through RTGS, he had given to Baby.

FIR and Legal Proceedings

The Crime Branch had registered an FIR in this case on September 14, after which Baby was given a notice under CrPC Act 41A. After the FIR was registered, Baby had petitioned the court for anticipatory bail, hearing which the court gave interim relief to Baby till September 30 . The court has asked the crime branch to record the statements of Baby and Mundhe and submit a report by 30th.

The Alleged Fraud

On Monday, Baby reached the Mumbai Crime Branch office at 11 am where she was interrogated till 5 pm. Baby is alleged of taking money from a businessman by asking him to sell 5 kg of gold but did not give the gold to the complainant. A case of cheating of Rs 1.97 crore has been registered against Patankar and one of her associates.

Kirit Suresh Chavan (61), who owns Runicha French Forward. Chavan's company provides custom clearance work. Chavan has told in his statement to the police that he had decided to start the business of buying and selling gold, for which he had contacted Parshuram Ramkishan Mundhe.

Failed Transaction

Mundhe had introduced Chavan to Baby. She had shown Chavan 6 kg 500 grams of gold, out of which Chavan wanted to buy 5 kg gold.

To buy 5 kg of gold, Chavan gave Rs 1.27 crore to Mudhe through RTGS and Rs 85 lakh in cash to Baby. Even after paying the money, Chavan did not get the gold.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)