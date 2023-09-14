Mumbai Crime Branch Registers ₹1.97 Crore Fraud Case Against 'Queen of Drugs' Baby Patankar In Alleged Gold Scam

Representational photo |

Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case of fraud against Shashikala Patankar alias Baby, known as the queen of drugs trade. Baby is alleged of taking money from a businessman by asking him to sell 5 kg of gold but did not give the gold to the complainant. A case of cheating of Rs 1.97 crore has been registered against Patankar and one of her associates.

According to the information received from the Crime Branch, the complainant is Kirit Suresh Chavan (61), who is the owner of Runicha French Forward. Chavan's company provides custom clearance work. Chavan has told in his statement to the police that he had decided to start the business of buying and selling gold, for which he had asked some of his friends to contact people associated with this field.

In October 2021, an acquaintance of Chavan named Dev Kumar Roy introduced him to a woman named Sunita Chaudhary. Choudhary introduced Chavan to a person named Parshuram Ramkishan Mundhe. Mundhe told Chavan that he is the director of M/s RRM Gold Trading Company and his company does the business of buying and selling gold.

Mundhe called Chavan to a room on the first floor of Bhiwandiwala Chawl near Worli Naka to show him gold and there he introduced him to Shashikala Ramesh Patankar alias Baby. Mundhe told Chavan that Baby had five kilos of gold. Mundhe said that he has known Patankar for the last five years.

Baby showed Chavan five gold bars weighing 1 kg and 15 biscuits weighing 100 grams. Baby showed Chavan a total of 6 kg 500 grams of gold which Chavan saw and wanted to buy.

When Chavan came out of there after seeing the gold, Mundhe told him that if you want this gold then send me Rs 1.27 crore through RTGS right now. Chavan asked Mundhe to show him the gold bills, which Mundhe showed him the next day.

He gave Rs 1.27 crore to Chavan for three kg of gold and the next day when he went to take the gold, Baby said that you have paid only for three kg of gold and only when you give Rs 87 lakh for the remaining two kg, I will give you the gold.

Chavan arranged for Rs 70 lakh from somewhere the next day and with the money he came to Bhiwandiwala chawl in Worli. Chavan gave this money to Baby. Taking this money, Baby said, wait for a while, I will bring the gold. Chavan and Mundhe stayed there for a long time but the baby did not come.

When Mundhe called Baby, she said that come to Zaveri Bazar tomorrow and I will give you gold there. Next day, Chavan and Mundhe reached Zaveri Bazar as per the time given by Baby but she did not come.

After this Mundhe told Chavan that Baby Patankar was in the drug business and cases were registered against her in many police stations of Mumbai.

Chavan asked Mundhe several times to get back the money he had given, but Mundhe tried to free himself by saying that Baby was not giving the money. When the money was not received, Chavan complained to the Mumbai Crime Branch.After investigating Chavan's complaint and the evidence given by him, the Crime Branch has started investigation by registering an FIR against Sasikala alias Baby Patankar and Parshuram Ramkishan Mundhe under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC.

A Crime Branch official said that when Mundhe took Chavan to Bhiwandiwala chawl in Worli, Dev Kumar Roy and Sunita Chaudhary were also with him. In front of both of them, Baby Patankar had shown the gold to Chavan.

