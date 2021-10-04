Mumbai: Crime Branch nabs 35 year old over looting and theft charges

Mumbai: A 35-year-old burglar operating in Navi Mumbai for the past several months was arrested by the city crime branch on Sunday. So far, the police have recovered stolen goods worth Rs 13.23 lakh from his possession.

According to the police, Abdul Saidabkiridi Khan along with an accomplice looted a total of 35 shops and houses in 2021 alone. They also tried to loot two ATMs and two banks but could not succeed. His accomplice is still on the run while the police look for him.

Bipin Kumar Singh, police commissioner of Navi Mumbai said, “The accused used to roam around in the city at nights on a scooter and broke into the shops and houses whenever they got a chance.”

Acting on a tip-off, police officials started following Khan at Taloja and caught them. When frisked them, they recovered some tools from his scooter that were used to break the locks and cut the shutters. They then arrested him from the spot.

“The accused was also spotted in the CCTV footage of the ATMs and banks that he tried to loot. During interrogation, he later told us about his hideouts and we recovered the stolen goods from there. Apart from Navi Mumbai, the accused has similar cases registered against him at Matunga, Govandi, and Sion police stations in Mumbai,” Singh said.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 06:13 PM IST