Mumbai: Crime branch busts interstate racket; 2 Audis, 2 Mercedes, Mini Coopers, MG Hector seized from gang of seven

The Mumbai crime branch unit 5 has busted an interstate racket indulged in procuring high-end cars on loan from nationalise banks and later selling them fraudulently. The crime branch has so far arrested seven accused and seized 19 high end cars including two Audi, 2 Mercedes, Mini Coopers, MG Hector, Toyota Fortuner and so on. The gang was operating from last two years and involvement of bank officials could not be ruled out, said police.

Senior Inspector of unit 5 Jagdish Sahil received an information that a person received two RC books of cars which the later never applied for. When the crime branch investigated the case, they learnt it was a handiwork of an interstate racket.

Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, Sahil said, "The gang used to target people were in need of home loan and told them to improve their civil score by applying for car loan first. The gang later forged all the customers' documents including Pan card, Aadhar cards and Bank details as demanded by bank and applies for car loan on the forged documents".

"After procuring cars, they makes forged RC books of the cars and sold them across the country at throwaway price. The RC books have been bought from shopping portals and print car details on, it" said Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Jadhav.

The arrested accused are identified as Pradeep Maurya (46), Dharambeer Sharma (31), Mrigesh Navidhar (42), Sainath Ganji (26), Dilshaad Ansari (44) Vijay Verma (39) and Salam Khan (42). The main conspirator is Maurya who earlier worked in the sales department of a nationalise bank and therefore he knew all about the functioning while the other accused were into car dealership, said police.



The gang operates in four groups, one group looks for people who are in need of loan and procures their documents while the second groups manages bank officials while the other looks after the cars and the fourth looks for potential buyers who are ready to buy high end cars.