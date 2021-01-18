Mumbai crime watch: Estate agent killed by brothers over returning brokerage of Rs 25,000

A 35-year-old Borivali-based estate agent was allegedly beaten to death by two brothers for not returning the money paid to clear a property dispute on Sunday night. Kasturba Marg Police have booked and arrested the brothers -Santosh, 23, and Ashish Yadav, 21- for the murder of Suresh Vishwakarma, 35. They have been arrested for murder charges.

According to the police, the father of the accused siblings, Rammurat Yadav, who owns a local flour mill, had invested ₹8 lakh in a property at Nalasopara, but neither did he get the money back, nor did he get the possession of the property. At this juncture, Vishwakarma, who works as an estate agent as well as owns a flour mill, approached Yadav and offered his services to get a refund on the property at a charge of ₹25,000. Yadav agreed to this arrangement and paid the money, only to be ignored by Vishwakarma later after he failed to keep his part of the commitment.

When Vishwakarma stopped entertaining calls made by Yadav, his sons -Santosh and Ashish- were roped in. They began calling the property agent for an update in a bid to extract the money from the agent, but to no avail. "On Sunday afternoon, Yadav and his sons had visited Vishwakarma's flour mill to get the money back, but failed. Subsequently, Santosh and Ashish went to Vishwakarma's house in Kulupwadi in Borivali (East), where they allegedly roughed him up and beat him up with punches and kicks to drag him out to the police station. Vishwakarma, however, lay unconscious, after which Santosh and his mother approached police," said Namdeo Shinde, senior inspector of Kasturba Marg police station.

A police team was sent to the spot, which rushed Vishwakarma to the hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. Police, however, await the autopsy report to ascertain cause of death as there were no external bruises on Vishwakarma's body, said Shinde. Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon, police arrested Santosh and Ashish, and arrested them for murder charges.