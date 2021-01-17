Man held for murdering brother in Mahim

The Mahim police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother. The incident took place on Saturday evening when an argument broke out between the accused identified as Sarjil Khan and his brother Saif, 28 over a dispute over property and other issues. Soon the argument turned to scuffle and Sarjil pushed his brother Saif.

According to the police, Saif fell and received head injuries and was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries. “Following his death we registered an offence of murder (302) of the IPC and arrested Sarjil.