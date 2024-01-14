 Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Illegal Call Centre In Andheri; 10 Arrested For Unlicensed Sale Of Medicines To Americans
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime Branch Busts Illegal Call Centre In Andheri; 10 Arrested For Unlicensed Sale Of Medicines To Americans

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Illegal Call Centre In Andheri; 10 Arrested For Unlicensed Sale Of Medicines To Americans

Crime Branch officials had received information that the staff at the call centre posed as Americans and sold medicines such as Viagra, Cialis, Levitra and tramadol without licence to American nationals.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic Image

The Mumbai Crime Branch raided a call centre in Andheri and arrested 10 people, who were produced in a court on Sunday. The court has sent all the arrested accused to judicial custody.

Unit 10 of the Crime Branch had received information that a call centre was being run in an office named Global Services on the third floor of the Omkar Summit Business Bay near Western Express Metro Station, Andheri east.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Fake Call Centre Used Over 400 Bank Accounts To Scam 4 To 5 People Daily
article-image

Crime Branch officials had received information that the staff at the call centre posed as Americans and sold medicines such as Viagra, Cialis, Levitra and tramadol without licence to American nationals. Thus causing a loss of revenue to the Indian government. The medicines were sold by Mumbra resident Salman Motorwala.

Read Also
Indore: Woman Nabbed For Running Fake Call Centre 
article-image

During the raid, Irfan Qureshi, Salman Motorwala and Rashid Ansari shut down the VC dialer server and deleted the file named V3global@TL from Google Chrome.

The Crime Branch raided and arrested Saqib Sayyad (38), Yash Sharma (26), Ujer Saikh (26), Gautam Mahadik (27), Junaid Shaikh (22), Jiwan Gaunda (22), Muneeb Shaikh (40), Hussain Shaikh (21), Vijay Kori (38) and Mohmmad Sufiyan Mukadam (20).

Read Also
Bhopal: Fake Call Centre Racket Busted, Two Held
article-image

All these arrested accused were presented before the court. Crime Branch officials sought police custody for all these accused. The accused's lawyer told the court that it was wrongful detention, and for this, he cited the judgment of the Supreme Court in the Arnesh Kumar case.

The court sent all arrested accused to judicial custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Install Rooftop Solar Power Panels In Municipal Schools To Save Energy

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Install Rooftop Solar Power Panels In Municipal Schools To Save Energy

Maharashtra: State Launches Month-Long Road Safety Awareness Campaign To Tackle Alarming Accident...

Maharashtra: State Launches Month-Long Road Safety Awareness Campaign To Tackle Alarming Accident...

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Illegal Call Centre In Andheri; 10 Arrested For Unlicensed Sale Of...

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Illegal Call Centre In Andheri; 10 Arrested For Unlicensed Sale Of...

Mumbai: Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence Seizes Massive Haul Of Foreign Cigarettes Worth ₹10.08...

Mumbai: Directorate Of Revenue Intelligence Seizes Massive Haul Of Foreign Cigarettes Worth ₹10.08...

Mumbai Police's Early Morning Wake-Up Call To Resident To Remove His Car Because 'Mukhyamantri Is...

Mumbai Police's Early Morning Wake-Up Call To Resident To Remove His Car Because 'Mukhyamantri Is...