Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Illegal Call Centre In Andheri; 10 Arrested For Unlicensed Sale Of Medicines To Americans

The Mumbai Crime Branch raided a call centre in Andheri and arrested 10 people, who were produced in a court on Sunday. The court has sent all the arrested accused to judicial custody.

Unit 10 of the Crime Branch had received information that a call centre was being run in an office named Global Services on the third floor of the Omkar Summit Business Bay near Western Express Metro Station, Andheri east.

Crime Branch officials had received information that the staff at the call centre posed as Americans and sold medicines such as Viagra, Cialis, Levitra and tramadol without licence to American nationals. Thus causing a loss of revenue to the Indian government. The medicines were sold by Mumbra resident Salman Motorwala.

During the raid, Irfan Qureshi, Salman Motorwala and Rashid Ansari shut down the VC dialer server and deleted the file named V3global@TL from Google Chrome.

The Crime Branch raided and arrested Saqib Sayyad (38), Yash Sharma (26), Ujer Saikh (26), Gautam Mahadik (27), Junaid Shaikh (22), Jiwan Gaunda (22), Muneeb Shaikh (40), Hussain Shaikh (21), Vijay Kori (38) and Mohmmad Sufiyan Mukadam (20).

All these arrested accused were presented before the court. Crime Branch officials sought police custody for all these accused. The accused's lawyer told the court that it was wrongful detention, and for this, he cited the judgment of the Supreme Court in the Arnesh Kumar case.

The court sent all arrested accused to judicial custody.