Bhopal: Fake Call Centre Racket Busted, Two Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch has busted a gang involved in operating a call centre and duping people on pretext of job, the officials said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said that the crime branch sleuths busted the gang from Delhi. He said two people have been arrested in connection with the racket, of which one is a native of Nepal.

The DCP further said that a man named Ranjeet Singh had contacted the crime branch, alleging that unidentified fraudsters had duped him of Rs 1.35 crore by offering a job at a multinational company.

The crime branch team managed to swoop down on two accused in Delhi, of whom one has been identified as Devjeet Dutta (26), a native of West Bengal, and Diwakar Mishra (34), a native of Nepal. The duo told the crime branch officials that they used to run a fake call centre in Delhi. They had created fake websites, which assumed a genuine look, and till date, they have duped numerous job seekers of a total of Rs 97 crore.

The accused duo has been jailed, Somwanshi said.

