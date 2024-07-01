Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Four More In Fake South Korean Visa Racket Involving Navy Officer | Representative Image

The Crime Branch, Mumbai, has arrested four more individuals allegedly involved in a fake South Korean visa racket involving Lieutenant Commander Vipin Kumar Dagar, 28. The arrested individuals have been identified as Braham Jyoti (29), of Lonavla, Simran Teji (28), of Pune, Ravi Kumar (31) and Deepak Dogar (39), of Jammu and Kashmir. The case, initially registered at the MRA Marg police station, has been re-registered at the Crime Branch, which has taken over the investigation.

Lieutenant Commander Vipin Dagar, who visited the Korean Consulate and allegedly prepared and forwarded forged documents, was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in the visa scam.

In this case, the Crime Branch also arrested Sub-Lieutenant Braham Jyoti, who is allegedly the mastermind behind the operation, and on whose instructions Vipin Dagar was working. Simran Teji, a close aide of Braham Jyoti, allegedly channelled the proceeds of the crime through various bank accounts and opened new accounts using false mobile details associated with Braham Jyoti. Jyoti and Teji were arrested in Mumbai on Sunday. Jyoti and Teji were produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at the Esplanade Court, which remanded both into police custody until July 5. Vipin Dagar was also remanded into police custody until July 5.

Read Also Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Navy Officer In Human Trafficking Case

The third and fourth accused, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Dogar, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir by the Crime Branch on Sunday. Their transit remand was required, and they will be produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at the Esplanade Court as soon as they reach Mumbai. Ravi Kumar is an alleged beneficiary who intended to travel to South Korea on a visa acquired with forged documents. Deepak Dogar is allegedly of monitoring the overall operation and identifying potential targets seeking work visas abroad. Further investigation is ongoing.

Navy Officer Dagar, along with his five associates, is allegedly part of a syndicate that sent people to South Korea on tourist visas by submitting forged documents such as medical certificates and bank statements.

An FIR was registered at the MRA Marg police station under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable securities), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using a forged document as genuine), and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Passport Act against Dagar and his associates on June 26. The same FIR was re-registered at the Crime Branch.