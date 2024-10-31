 Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 5 Associates Of Chhota Rajan Gang For ₹10 Crore Extortion Scheme Against Bandra Builder
Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 01:38 AM IST
article-image
5 individuals arrested by the AEC of the Mumbai Crime Branch are in custody |

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai's Crime Branch has apprehended five individuals on charges of demanding ₹10 crore in extortion from a Bandra-based builder. Among the arrested are associates of gangster Chhota Rajan, a lawyer, and a real estate agent. Key suspects include Ganesh Ram Sarodi, also known as Danny alias Dada, Satish Kaliya, and Paulson, all linked to the Rajan gang. Notably, Kaliya, who was convicted for journalist J. Dey's murder, was out on parole at the time.

Police have revealed that all arrested suspects are associated with the Chhota Rajan gang. According to Crime Branch sources, the case started when a 58-year-old woman from Bandra sold a 1,300-square-meter property in Bandra to the builder. Upon learning about the sale, accused Remy Fernandes (59) and advocate Pradeep Yadav (40) invited the builder to a meeting, alleging that the woman had previous dealings with Ganesh Ram Sarodi. Sarodi, a known Rajan associate, allegedly wanted to discuss the transaction. The builder, unaware of any previous connections between the seller and Sarodi, informed the men as much.

While inspecting the property one day, the builder and his partner were confronted by Paulson and Satish Kaliya. Recognizing Kaliya from media reports, the builder felt threatened when Paulson allegedly demanded ₹10 crore in “protection money” or warned of serious consequences. Kaliya reportedly reinforced this by saying, “I’ve just come out of jail; if you don’t pay, you’ll be dealt with,” adding that “Dada” (Sarodi) was aware of the demand.

In August 2023, Fernandes and Yadav pressured the builder to meet Sarodi. At Sarodi’s office, with associate Shashi Yadav present, Sarodi allegedly demanded ₹5 crore, brandishing a pistol and warning, "If you care for your family, bring the money quickly." In fear, the builder ultimately paid ₹5 lakh to Sarodi and ₹2 lakh to Yadav, but the extortionists persisted.

When the accused escalated their demands to ₹3 crore to "settle" the matter, the builder sought help from the Crime Branch. Directed by the Joint Commissioner, AEC’s Inspector Arun Thorat and API Jallinder Lembhe devised a sting operation. With fake currency bundled as cash, the builder arranged a meeting at a Bandra cafe. Sarodi, Shashi Yadav, Fernandes, Yadav, and Manish Bhardwaj were all present to collect the money. As the builder handed the bundle to Sarodi, Crime Branch officials moved in, arresting all five suspects on the spot.

The investigation is ongoing, with the Crime Branch working to collect further evidence against the group. All five accused have been remanded until November 4.

