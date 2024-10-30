Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Seizes 2 Firearms From History Sheeters Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The history sheeter in custody(R), the seized firearm(L) | FPJ

In the special operations being conducted by Navi Mumbai Crime branch, ahead of polls, two fire arms have been seized from two history sheeters. This is the first fire arm seizure after the polls were declared, police said.

On Tuesday morning at around 10.50 am, Unit III of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch received a tip about a history sheeter who was to come to Kamothe with a fire arm and accordingly the team led by senior police inspector Hanif Mulani, laid a trap at Jawahar Industrial area and nabbed Vivek HArivilas Giri (26) along with two cartridges. “Giri had a previous record of attempt to murder with Uttar Pradesh Police,” Mulani said.

Meanwhile at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, Unit I of Navi Mumbai Crime branch nabbed another person with fire arms. Unit I officer police inspector Abasaheb Patil received an information about a person in possession of arms would be coming below Turbhe overbridge and accordingly the team laid a trap and nabbed Nitin Ashok Kamble (34), a resident of sector 12 in Kamothe. “He worked as a labourer at construction sites and was previously arrested by KAmothe police in an assault case. We have recovered a firearm and two live cartridges from him and are investigating from where he got the same and what his plan was to do with it,” Inspector Patil said. The firearm found was a country made pistol.

The seized firearm | FPJ

“Both the accused were booked under Arms Act and BNS Act. Till the election period such special operations to find persons with illegal possession of fire arms, drugs and cash, will continue to go on,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ajay Landge said.

In Another Operation Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Trio With ₹86.50 Lakh In Cash During Vehicle Check

In another operation by Central Unit of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, the team led by senior police inspector Sunil Shinde, seize Rs 86.50 Lakh cash from three men who were travelling in a Honda City car.

The car was intercepted at sector 46 in Seawoods and while checking the men and their belongings, police found the cash in their possession. Vineet Sharma from New PAnvel who runs distribution of electrical appliances, was carrying Rs 15 Lakh cash, Loknatj Mohanty from New Panvel who is a tax consultant, was carrying Rs 18 lakh cash and Ratiklal Patel from Seawood who has a toy and gift shop was carrying Rs 53.50 lakh cash.

All the three were travelling the car belonging to Patel and were going to New Panvel. The election commission has been informed about the same, said the police.