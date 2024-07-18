Punjab Police Arrest Member Babbar Khalsa International Terror Module; Arms & Ammunition Seized

Chandigarh: In an intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police on Thursday said they have averted possible target killings with the arrest of a member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module.

The State Special Operation Cell of Amritsar has apprehended an operative of US-based terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, and Italy-based associate Resham Singh from Amritsar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav wrote on X.

In an intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police averts possible target killings with the arrest of a member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module



The State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC), Amritsar has apprehended an operative of #USA-based terrorist… pic.twitter.com/CVpG6KDRVV — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 18, 2024

About The Preliminary Investigation

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were carrying out illegal activities on the directions of their foreign-based handlers. DGP Yadav said one pistol, two magazines, nine bullets, and one empty bullet shell were recovered from his possession.

A day earlier, the Anti-Gangster Task Force in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police arrested three associates of Lawrence Bishnoi and US-based Goldy Brar gangs. Those arrested were identified as Gurpreet Singh, Maninder Singh, and Harcharanjit Singh.

All the accused have a criminal history with cases pertaining to murder and attempt to murder, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act have been registered against them. Police teams also recovered two .32 caliber pistols along with six cartridges from their possession. The accused have a criminal history and were tasked by foreign handlers to target rival gang members.

This week, Punjab Police set up the Special Task Force Intelligence and Technical Unit (SITU) which has cutting-edge facilities to boost the force's capabilities in combating drug trafficking and crime in the state.