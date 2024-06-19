Video: Armed Man Enters Nalanda School’s Staff Room, Fires Shot At Headmaster Amid Heightened Security Due To PM Modi’s Visit

X

In a shocking incident, a man entered Telhara High School in Bihar’s Nalanda and fired a shot at the acting headmaster, Santosh Kumar, sitting inside the staff room.

According to reports, the attack occurred around 9:25 am on Wednesday. CCTV footage of the incident shows a man, wearing muffler and armed with a pistol, approaching the headmaster who was seated and speaking on the phone. The assailant shot Kumar in the left leg before fleeing the scene.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, Kumar was immediately rushed to Ekangarsarai Primary Health Center by his colleagues and is currently undergoing treatment.

Witnesses reported that before the shooting, the man had called out to the headmaster from outside the school. When Kumar did not respond, the man entered the office and fired a shot at the teacher. This same individual had previously beaten a student at the school but was released by police due to a lack of complaints from the students.

The police, after receiving news of the shooting, arrived at the school to begin their investigation.

As per a statement by the police, two suspects have been detained in connection with the attack, and authorities believe four individuals may have been involved in the crime. The investigation is ongoing, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, though initial assessments suggest it was intended to spread fear.

This incident comes on a day when PM Modi is present in Nalanda to inaugurate the new Nalanda University campus and security measures are heightened in the area. The ancient Nalanda University, which existed since the fifth century, attracted students from all over the world. It flourished for 800 years before being destroyed by invaders in the 12th century.