Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old PhD Student Booked For Assaulting Security Guard During Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s Mumbai University Visit

Mumbai: The BKC police have booked a 52-year-old PhD student from Mumbai University for allegedly assaulting a security guard during Union minister Kiren Rijiju’s campus visit.

The accused, Rajesh Balkhande, had been protesting for 25 days at Monkey Point in Kalina over various demands. Police had earlier declared his protest illegal, but he continued demonstrations.

Incident During Minister’s Convoy

On September 15, during a university event, Balkhande allegedly jumped from a hostel wall and lay on the road to stop the minister’s convoy, demanding to hand over a letter. While being removed, he reportedly kicked a 55-year-old guard and threatened officers.

Assault on Guard and Threats to Police

He was detained and booked under Sections 132 and 121(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, among other provisions, for assaulting a public servant and obstructing officials from performing their lawful duties.

