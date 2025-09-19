Bomb Threat At Bombay High Court Investigated By Mumbai Police, No Suspicious Object Found

Once Again the Bombay High Court received a threatening email early this morning claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises. | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a fresh scare, Once Again the Bombay High Court received a threatening email early this morning claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises.

Mumbai Police Conduct High Court Security Sweep

Following the alert, the Mumbai Police immediately rushed to the spot and conducted thorough checks in and around the High Court premises. After an extensive search, no suspicious object was found.

Read Also Bombay High Court Questions Authority Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Over Staying Vashi...

Police officials confirmed that the threat mail is being investigated and efforts are underway to trace its source. Despite the threat, the court resumed its proceedings on time and functioned as per routine. Security around the High Court has been tightened as a precautionary measure.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)