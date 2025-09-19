 Fintech Fest In Mumbai: From Modiji to Starmer To Central Bank Governors To Discuss Big...
A wide variety of discussions are anticipated as Mumbai's Finance Fest gears up. FM Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, expected to attend, and so would Central bank governors from India, Uruguay, France, Denmark, and other leading institutions ranging from Amazon to Google.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
File image of online payments | File Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom are likely to deliver rousing keynotes at the sidelines of a Fintech summit to be held in Maximum city Mumbai.

The event is slated to be held from 7th to 9th October 2025 at the Jio World Center in Mumbai. The event will bring together Central bankers, industry captains, and the who's-who of India's payment industry.

Why is this big for Mumbai?

The event may be an interesting event for Mumbai which many still perceive as the Financial Capital of the country. Unfortunately, Mumbai lost the title of being the Financial Capital to Delhi. That, since the GDP contribution of Delhi is more than Mumbai. However, the city has managed to stave-off competition on the title of the Finance Hub.

Mumbai has held onto the title of Finance Hub. For instance, one may find Belapur in Navi Mumbai, as the hub of the offices of the State Bank of India and the Reserve Bank of India; or, in Bandra Kurla Complex, a number of banks and financial services players have been operating from, Mumbai has been synonymous with banking.

However, two cities have given stiff competition to Mumbai's leadership as the Finance Hub of India. Bengaluru which was previously renowned as a Pensioner's Paradise in recent years has found a number of innovative financial services firms ranging from Amazon (Amazon Pay), Flipkart (now part of Walmart), investment platform Zerodha, or trading platform Groww.

The second competitor to Mumbai has been the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT city located between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat. GIFT city has found favour as a new hub to offer a wide variety of financial services and platforms - namely trade finance.

What to anticipate at the Global Fintech Fest

A wide-variety of discussions are likely to be discussed at the Festival. From augmented intelligence to technology based innovation to financial inclusion are likely to be discussed at the fest. Since the festival has participation from officials of the National Payments Corporation of India, RazorPay, Google Pay, and PhonePe, many discussions are likely to discuss about ways to make payments faster and without friction.

Chief Technology Officers and Chief Innovation Officers of a wide variety of banks such as HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Paytm are likely to join the festival.

