Mumbai Crime: 46-Year-Old Caretaker Booked For Stealing ₹22 Lakh Worth Jewellery From Employer’s Matunga Home

Mumbai, Dec 15: The Matunga police have registered a case against Nitin Jadhav, 46, a caretaker employed at the residence of tours and travels businessman Kaushal Arvind Bhuva, 53, for allegedly stealing diamond-studded and gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 22 lakh and absconding.

Employed to Care for Elderly Parents

According to the FIR, Bhuva had employed three domestic workers along with a woman helper and had appointed Jadhav, a resident of Kavilvahal village in Mangaon taluka of Raigad district, as a full-time caretaker to look after his elderly parents. Jadhav has been absent from work since December 6, 2025.

Theft Discovered After Jewellery Found Missing

The theft came to light on November 5, when Bhuva’s wife discovered that jewellery kept in a cupboard was missing. Subsequently, CCTV cameras were installed in the house. The family later suspected that jewellery belonging to Bhuva’s mother had also been stolen. Upon checking, several gold ornaments were found missing.

Suspicion Falls on Caretaker

Despite searching the house thoroughly, the jewellery could not be traced. As Jadhav had stopped reporting to work, the family’s suspicion turned towards him. Bhuva then lodged a complaint at the Matunga police station, stating that 16 types of gold and diamond-studded ornaments worth around Rs 22 lakh had been stolen.

Police Register Case, Probe On

Based on the complaint, the Matunga police have registered a case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and have initiated further investigation.

