 Mumbai Crime: 2 Unidentified Men Booked For Attempted Theft Of Bandra Woman’s Mercedes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: 2 Unidentified Men Booked For Attempted Theft Of Bandra Woman’s Mercedes

Mumbai Crime: 2 Unidentified Men Booked For Attempted Theft Of Bandra Woman’s Mercedes

The Bandra police have booked two unidentified men for trying to steal a Mercedes car belonging to a 62-year-old Bandra woman, who also owns three vintage cars.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Bandra woman’s Mercedes targeted in attempted car theft; police register case against two unidentified men | Representative photo/ Pixy.org

Mumbai: The Bandra police have booked two unidentified men for trying to steal a Mercedes car belonging to a 62-year-old Bandra woman, who also owns three vintage cars.

Incident Details

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sheril Sumaya, a retiree, resides in the Favourite building near D’Monte Park in Bandra West. On October 23 at around 7am, her neighbour alerted her that two men were standing near her Mercedes in a suspicious manner.

Sumaya said that she immediately went downstairs and found a man, around 25 years old, sitting inside the car, while another youth stood nearby.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement
Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement
Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes
Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes
Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape
Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape
Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death
Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: Rasayani Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Impersonating Officer, Stealing Car;...
article-image

Confrontation and Police Action

When confronted, the one, who was standing, fled, but the man sitting in the car remained unfazed, said the senior citizen. He finally left after Sumaya tried to take his photograph.

She said that a while after, she again spotted the duo near the car, raising suspicion that they were trying to steal the vehicle and prompting her to approach the police.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives

Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives

Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence...

Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence...

Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes

Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes

Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape

Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape

Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death

Mumbai News: NCDRC Rejects 63-Year-Old Man's Petition Against BMC Hospital Over Mother's Death