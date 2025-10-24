Mumbai Crime: 2 Unidentified Men Booked For Attempted Theft Of Bandra Woman’s Mercedes

Bandra woman’s Mercedes targeted in attempted car theft; police register case against two unidentified men | Representative photo/ Pixy.org

Mumbai: The Bandra police have booked two unidentified men for trying to steal a Mercedes car belonging to a 62-year-old Bandra woman, who also owns three vintage cars.

Incident Details

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sheril Sumaya, a retiree, resides in the Favourite building near D’Monte Park in Bandra West. On October 23 at around 7am, her neighbour alerted her that two men were standing near her Mercedes in a suspicious manner.

Sumaya said that she immediately went downstairs and found a man, around 25 years old, sitting inside the car, while another youth stood nearby.

Confrontation and Police Action

When confronted, the one, who was standing, fled, but the man sitting in the car remained unfazed, said the senior citizen. He finally left after Sumaya tried to take his photograph.

She said that a while after, she again spotted the duo near the car, raising suspicion that they were trying to steal the vehicle and prompting her to approach the police.

