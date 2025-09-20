Navi Mumbai Crime: Rasayani Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Impersonating Officer, Stealing Car; Accomplice Still At Large

Rasayani Police arrest Ajinkya Shinde for impersonating an officer and stealing a car; search continues for accomplice | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Rasayani Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a police officer, deceiving a car owner, and fleeing with his vehicle. His accomplice remains absconding. The stolen Tata Tiago car and the motorcycle used in the crime have been seized.

Details of the Theft

The incident took place on September 9, when complainant Bhanudas Anant Jambhale was driving his Tata Tiago from Karjat to Chambharli. At Ras Bridge, two men on a motorcycle stopped him, posed as “officers,” and told him he was required at the police station.

Under this pretext, they took his car and drove away towards Mohopada. Police later discovered that the original number plate (MH-46-AU-6906) had been replaced with a fake one (MH-01-GY-4653) to disguise the vehicle.

Case Registered Under BNS

Following the complaint, Rasayani Police registered crime under Sections 318(4), 319(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). CCTV footage along the Karjat–Mohopada route confirmed the movement of the suspects with the stolen car.

Accused Identified and Arrested

Investigations revealed the accused as Ajinkya alias Abhi Anant Shinde (35), a resident of Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, and his accomplice, Iqbal Abdulkadir Shaikh (27), a resident of Chipale, Panvel. "Shinde was traced and arrested in Navi Mumbai, while Shaikh remains absconding," a police officer said.

Criminal History and Warning

Police confirmed that Shinde has an extensive criminal history, with multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, theft, and assault registered against him in Panvel, Khopoli, Alibag, Belapur, and other police stations since 2017. His accomplice Shaikh also faces serious charges, including murder and food adulteration-related offences in Panvel.

Police Advisory

“This arrest is a result of careful technical analysis, CCTV verification, and ground intelligence. We urge citizens not to fall prey to such impersonators and to immediately report such incidents on Dial 112 or at the nearest police station,” said Raigad SP Anchal Dalal.

Investigation Details

The investigation is being carried out by PSI Mangesh Bachkar under the supervision of PI Sanjay Bangar, while efforts are on to apprehend the absconding accused.

