Mumbai: CREDAI-MCHI's Mega Property Expo 2024 At BKC Offers Zero Registration Fees & Stamp Duty, Know More | Representational Image

If you are looking to buy your dream house, now is the best time to do so. Go check out India’s largest Property Expo 2024 where the theme “Zero is our Hero” focuses on zero registration fees and zero stamp duty for home buyers. Which means you don’t have to pay any registration fee or a stamp duty on your new home purchase! Awesome?

The 31st edition of the Expo organised by CREDAI-MCHI at the Jio Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex from January 26 to 28 promises offers hard to resist. Under one roof, the Expo offers potential buyers the golden chance to explore a bouquet of properties and financing options!

Details of the Expo

The Expo will be inaugurated by chief minister Eknath Shinde on January 26. Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will attend the function on January 27 and 28 respectively. As Boman Irani, National President, CREDAI puts it, “now that Lord Ram has arrived…this is the most opportune moment to buy your Dream home!”

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said the property market has taken off and we have tremendous growth coming our way. Demand is there and the economy is stable…With this year’s expo theme “Zero is our Hero”, we hope to see the fence sitters iron out and make their dream a reality”.

Dominic Rommel, president, CREDAI-MCHI said that apart from zero registration fees and zero stamp duty on every home purchase, the banks too have come up with some competitive home loan options for the buyers. “What more? Almost all the developers participating in the expo will be announcing their own additional discounts and deals to the consumers. It can't be better!”.

Over a 1000 properties both residential and commercial on display

With over a 1000 properties both residential and commercial on display, 100 plus developers and 25 plus home loan options including interaction with 12 major banks – HDFC and SBI included, you couldn’t ask for all things real estate at one place.

Atul Rathi, deputy general manager, SBI, Real estate and housing business unit, Mumbai said SBI will be offering zero processing fees for homes in addition to competitive rates of interest on home loans. “Buyers can interact and check out their eligibility for loans as well at the Expo”, he added.

The Expo will feature prominent developers such as Piramal Realty, Dosti Realty, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Adani Realty, Rustomjee Group, Ashar Group, Runwal Real Estate Pvt Ltd, Raymond Realty, Jangid Group, Veena Developers, UK Realty, Puneet Group among others. Financial institutions such as HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank, Tata Capital, Bank of Baroda, L&T Finance, Axis Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Hinduja Housing Finance among others will also participate.

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body comprising 1800 plus members from the real estate industry in Mumbai region.