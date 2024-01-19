Navi Mumbai: CREDAI BANM Raigad Property Expo To Kick Off From February 2-5

representative pic

Navi Mumbai: Buoyed by the infrastructure boom in Raigad district, CREDAI BANM, Raigad unit, is all set to host the 7th edition of the real estate exhibition from February 2-5.

With the game-changing projects like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), international airport and Metro service spurring realty growth, the event has been aptly themed ‘Now or Never’.

CREDAI BANM venue

To be held at the ground opposite the Khandeshwar railway station, the exhibition will be inaugurated by actress Bipasha Basu. With a budget spectrum ranging from ₹25 lakh to ₹5 crore, the show will offer properties at prime locations like Panvel, Ulwe, Karanjade, Pushpak Nagar, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Roadpali and Taloja. The expo will showcase a diverse range of exhibitors, including real estate developers, industry experts and professionals.

100 exhibitors to showcase more than 400 properties

“The exhibition will have over 100 exhibitors showcasing more than 400 properties (financially) suitable for all sections of the society; be it middle or higher income groups or those seeking affordable housing,” said CREDAI BANM Raigad Property Expo Convenor Vighnesh Patel. Navi Mumbai in general and Raigad district in particular is in the midst of improved connectivity and socio-economic development with the opening of MTHL. This is the right time to purchase a property in the area, he underlined.

Stating that infrastructure development does help in giving a boost to the real estate sector, CREDAI BANM Raigad President-elect Chirag Shah said, “Last year, we sold over 500 apartments during the exhibition. This year, we hope to increase the number. We will also be gifting a car to those doing on-the-spot-booking.”