Navi Mumbai: 22nd BANM Property Exhibition Showcases 250+ Projects Across City

Navi Mumbai: The Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) is holding its 22nd property exhibition from December 1 to 4 in Vashi where over 50 developers will display more than 250 projects across Navi Mumbai. With a number of mega infrastructure projects nearing completion, developers are expecting a large footfall and good business during the four days.

This is the second property exhibition of CREDAI BANM in 2023. Devang Trivedi, a trustee of BANM Navi Mumbai says that the purpose of the second exhibition in a year is to meet the demand.

The developers body promises that visitors will have the unique opportunity to engage with developers and industry experts, gain insights into the latest market trends, and identify the best buying leasing opportunities in the thriving Navi Mumbai residential, and commercial properties.

Panvel-the epicentre of all project developments

At present, Panvel is the centre of all developments. However, projects in NAINA, Ulwe, and Pushpak Nagar, up to the JNPT- Uran stretch, Shil Phata, Turbhe belt, and even stretching to the Taloja belt and other areas are also sought after.

As per the state government, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will open on December 23, 2023. Similarly, the upcoming international Airport will become operational by December 2024. In addition, the newly operational Kharghar Metro, and Nerul - Dronagiri road-rail connectivity will increase the potential of the city.

Trivedi informed that Post MIDC's change of 'User Policy', MIDC will witness mega changes in the skyline with IT parks and in the same periphery, Residential Towers. This will result in the international concept of walking to work, resulting in many jobs creation and less load on infrastructure.

Feasible options in Navi Mumbai for home buyers

However, for affordable homes, home buyers have to look at Karjat, Khopoli, and Neral which will be available at ₹25 lakh. The developing nodes like Ulwe are out of the affordable segment as one BHK costs between ₹50 to ₹60 lakhs. But Dronagiri can be an option for home buyers where ₹4500 to ₹5000 per sq feet rate is prevailing.

BANM property exhibition is the most sought-after among home buyers. Trivedi said that the punchline of this year’s exhibition is “Limitless Potential, Unlimited Growth”.