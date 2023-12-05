Navi Mumbai: 22nd CREDAI BANM Property Exhibition A Massive Hit With 40K Visitors & ₹1,000 Cr Real Estate Deals In 4 Days | Representational Image

The 22nd edition of the property exhibition organised by CREDAI Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) received an overwhelming response from the residents of the satellite city. Held at CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi, the event attracted a diverse array of developers, investors, and homebuyers eager to explore the latest offerings in the real estate market. In all 81 developers and real estate players exhibited their products.

Almost 40K people visit the 4-day exhibition

Stating that 357 spot bookings were done through lucky draw that was participated by the visitors by filling in details regarding their choice of property, area, node and the price range, the President of CREDAI BANM, Vasant Bhadra said, “Nearly 40,000 people visited the four-day exhibition and 90 percent of them were genuine buyers who were looking to invest in Navi Mumbai. We had asked the visitors to fill a form made available at each and every stall to conduct a lucky draw through which we were able to sell 357 flats across all segments.”

“The cost of these flats ranged from INR 30 Lakh to 15 Crore. This way, the real estate developers from Navi Mumbai were managed to do a business worth INR 1,000 Crore over four days. The exhibition not only gave them good business opportunities, but also helped them in creating a brand value for their product as also interact with the customer directly,” Bhadra added.

What the exhibition showcased

The exhibition showcased a wide spectrum of residential and commercial properties, ranging from luxurious apartments with panoramic views to innovative commercial spaces designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses. With an emphasis on sustainable and modern living, developers also presented eco-friendly features, smart home technologies, and cutting-edge architectural designs aimed at enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.

One of the notable features of the exhibition was the inclusion of affordable housing projects, reflecting the city's commitment to addressing the diverse housing needs of its growing population. Developers showcased innovative financing solutions and government schemes aimed at making homeownership more accessible to a broader segment of the community.