Navi Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh Inaugurates 22nd CREDAI BANM Property Exhibition In Vashi; 81 Developers Showcase Products

In a momentous celebration of real estate and urban development, the 22nd edition of CREDAI Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) Property Exhibition was inaugurated on Friday, December 1, 2023. Noted Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, Anil Diggikar and other dignitaries.

Event attracts diverse array of developers, investors, & homebuyers

Being held at CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi, the event has attracted a diverse array of developers, investors, and homebuyers eager to explore the latest offerings in the real estate market. In all 81 developers and real estate players are exhibiting their products. The exhibition will conclude on Monday, December 4, 2023.

The exhibition showcases a wide spectrum of residential and commercial properties, ranging from luxurious apartments with panoramic views to innovative commercial spaces designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses. With an emphasis on sustainable and modern living, developers are also presenting eco-friendly features, smart home technologies, and cutting-edge architectural designs aimed at enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.

Notable features of the exhibition

One of the notable features of the exhibition is the inclusion of affordable housing projects, reflecting the city's commitment to addressing the diverse housing needs of its growing population. Developers showcased innovative financing solutions and government schemes aimed at making homeownership more accessible to a broader segment of the community.

The exhibition will also highlight the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) that will be inaugurated on December 25, 2023, the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport along with mass housing scheme of the city planners.

Stating that the properties in Navi Mumbai stand apart due to the quality of construction and the amenities provided, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh said that she is happy to be in the city of the 21st Century and inaugurate the property exhibition. “The upcoming projects in Navi Mumbai are exceptionally good and provide value to the investors’ money,” she added.

What the dignitaries said

Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, Anil Diggikar said, “It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate this 22nd Annual Mega Property Exhibition hosted by CREDAI BANM. CIDCO has always prioritized to boost the real estate in the city through its policies. The well-laid infrastructure facilities have made Navi Mumbai a favorite destination of home buyers.”

Expressing happiness after inaugurating of the exhibition, President of CREDAI BANM, Vasant Bhadra said the city the Navi Mumbai has been evolving with each passing day. “With the new urban infrastructure such as Late DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport, Navi Mumbai Metro and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Line, the city is bound to get the state-of-the-art transport facilities and has become an abode to the most economically-viable realty projects. The projects being showcased at the exhibition would definitely make Navi Mumbai the best realty address in the years to come.”