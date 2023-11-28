Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Vigilance Dept Nabs 4 Dumpers For Illegal Debris Dumping In Panvel & Taloja

CIDCO Vigilant Department seizes the dumpers | FPJ

The Vigilance Department of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has taken decisive action against illegal debris dumping, apprehending four dumpers for illicitly discarding debris in open plots in Panvel and Taloja areas. These plots were either already acquired by CIDCO or slated for acquisition.

The unsatisfactory air quality index in the city, exacerbated by extensive construction and infrastructure projects, has been further compromised by the unauthorized dumping of debris from Mumbai and Thane.

4 dumpers were illegally involved in dumping debris

Responding to multiple complaints about the unlawful disposal of debris on CIDCO's open plots, Suresh Mengde, the Chief Vigilance Officer of CIDCO, collaborated with the Security, Engineering, and Unauthorized Construction departments to conduct a night operation on November 27. The operation revealed that four dumpers were involved in illegally depositing debris in open spaces and along roadsides in Panvel and Taloja.

Two dumper drivers were apprehended, identified as Dilip Subhash Chavan and Sunilkumar Tribhuvan Mahto, while two managed to escape. Chavan was handed over to the Panvel City police, and a case was registered under Section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

Simultaneously, a case was filed against four individuals, including dumper driver Mahto, at the Taloja police station under the same act.

Action follows past incidents of incessant dumping

This recent operation follows previous interventions by CIDCO on November 23, where two dumpers and their drivers were caught in Gavan Phata, and another dumper and its driver were apprehended in sector 12 in Kharghar. Cases were registered at NRI Police and Kharghar Police stations, respectively.

CIDCO is urging citizens to report any instances of illegal debris dumping in the CIDCO-administered areas. The illegal disposal of debris remains a significant contributor to air pollution, and CIDCO's recent efforts aim to address this environmental concern that has adversely affected the city's air quality in recent months.