Navi Mumbai: 4 Held For Stealing Dumper In Ulwe

Navi Mumbai: The NRI has arrested four persons for allegedly stealing a dumper from Ulwe. During the investigation, the police came to know that they also have a four-wheeler in the Navi Mumbai police commissioner area. The police also seized a car which was used to commit the crime.

The arrested accused were identified as Waliullah Qazi,32, Afroz Mansuri,30, Mustaqeem Sheikh 33, and Faisal Sheikh, 29.

A police complaint was registered at the NRI Police station after a dumber was stolen on September 20. The CCTV footage showed that a car was used to commit the crime as the accused in that vehicle.

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Pramod Tordamal, a team was formed and they arrested all of them. According to police, a number of cases were registered against them in Mumbai and Thane for theft and other crimes.