Navi Mumbai News: New Panvel Residents Demand To Shift Location Of Garbage Transfer Process

Citizens Demand To Shift Location Of Garbage Transfer Process | Amit Srivastava

An agitation planned against the dumping of waste in New Panvel was put on hold after the police intervened. However, Pritam Mhatre, former leader of the opposition at Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) warned that citizens will hit the street and the premises where garbage is segregated before dumping at Ghot if the whole process is not shifted to another place.

Lack of planning visible

CIDCO has reserved a plot for the maintenance of its vehicle at sector 1 in New Panvel. However, after PMC came into existence, the collection of garbage within the corporation was transferred from CIDCO.

Due to a lack of planning, waste collected from across the city is brought to that plot where they are shifted to bigger vehicles and then they are dumped at Ghot Camp's dumping yard. However, the stench of garbage is creating problems for locals and they are demanding that the whole process of garbage management should be shifted to another place.

“I have been following up on the garbage issue for the past few months but nothing has been done by the CIDCO and the PMC. I have again given the letter to CIDCO on 23rd May. If the garbage depot is not closed, we will keep it closed,” said Mhatre.