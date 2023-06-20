 Navi Mumbai News: New Panvel Residents Demand To Shift Location Of Garbage Transfer Process
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: New Panvel Residents Demand To Shift Location Of Garbage Transfer Process

Navi Mumbai News: New Panvel Residents Demand To Shift Location Of Garbage Transfer Process

Due to a lack of planning, waste collected from across the city is brought to that plot where they are shifted to bigger vehicles and then they are dumped at Ghot Camp's dumping yard.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Citizens Demand To Shift Location Of Garbage Transfer Process | Amit Srivastava

An agitation planned against the dumping of waste in New Panvel was put on hold after the police intervened. However, Pritam Mhatre, former leader of the opposition at Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) warned that citizens will hit the street and the premises where garbage is segregated before dumping at Ghot if the whole process is not shifted to another place.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Solid Waste Management Gets E-tempos To Collect Dry Waste
article-image

Lack of planning visible

CIDCO has reserved a plot for the maintenance of its vehicle at sector 1 in New Panvel. However, after PMC came into existence, the collection of garbage within the corporation was transferred from CIDCO.

Due to a lack of planning, waste collected from across the city is brought to that plot where they are shifted to bigger vehicles and then they are dumped at Ghot Camp's dumping yard. However, the stench of garbage is creating problems for locals and they are demanding that the whole process of garbage management should be shifted to another place.

“I have been following up on the garbage issue for the past few months but nothing has been done by the CIDCO and the PMC. I have again given the letter to CIDCO on 23rd May. If the garbage depot is not closed, we will keep it closed,” said Mhatre. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Map Made From Discarded Computers, Laptops Waste Adorns Civic Hall
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: New Panvel Residents Demand To Shift Location Of Garbage Transfer Process

Navi Mumbai News: New Panvel Residents Demand To Shift Location Of Garbage Transfer Process

Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Molests 8-Year-Old Girl For Over 18 Months In Kandivali Society;...

Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Molests 8-Year-Old Girl For Over 18 Months In Kandivali Society;...

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Trains Guns Against Uddhav Thackeray Over COVID Vaccine Remark, Says...

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Trains Guns Against Uddhav Thackeray Over COVID Vaccine Remark, Says...

Aryan Khan Bribery Case: CBI Interrogates Co-Accused Sam D'Souza In Delhi

Aryan Khan Bribery Case: CBI Interrogates Co-Accused Sam D'Souza In Delhi

Mumbai Police Issues Notice To Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP Workers Over Their Protest In City

Mumbai Police Issues Notice To Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP Workers Over Their Protest In City