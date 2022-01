Mumbai: CR revises timings of AC local services on Harbour line; check schedule here

Central Railway will replace currently running 12 AC suburban services with 16 AC services from tomorrow, January 15, a recent press release said.

The details are as follows:

98516 – V-12 Vashi Dep 05.27 hrs CSMT Arr 06.16 hrs

98033 – PL-29 CSMT Dep 06.24 hrs Panvel Arr 07.44 hrs

98040 – PLVD-8 Panvel Dep 07.55 hrs Vadala Road Arr 08.56 hrs

98065 – PLVD-11 Vadala Road Dep 09.08 hrs Panvel Arr 10.10 hrs

98074 – PL-58 Panvel Dep 10.17 hrs CSMT Arr 11.36 hrs

98101 – PL-85 CSMT Dep 11.40 hrs Panvel Arr 13.01 hrs

98108 – PL-82 Panvel Dep 13.09 hrs CSMT Arr 14.28 hrs

98139 – PL-115* CSMT Dep 14.34 hrs Panvel Arr 15.54 hrs

98152 – PL-120* Panvel Dep 16.01 hrs CSMT Arr 17.20 hrs

98541 – V-37* CSMT Dep 17.26 hrs Vashi Arr 18.16 hrs

98568 – V-54* Vashi Dep 18.26 hrs CSMT Arr 19.17 hrs

98867 – B-67 CSMT Dep 19.24 hrs Bandra Arr 19.54 hrs

98870 – B-70 Bandra Dep 20.02 hrs CSMT Arr 20.32 hrs

98773 – GN-73 CSMT Dep 20.36 hrs Goregaon Arr 21.32 hrs

98780 – GN-80 Goregaon Dep 21.43 hrs CSMT Arr 22.38 hrs

98569 – V-65* CSMT Dep 22.45 hrs Vashi Arr 23.34 hrs

These AC services will be run as Non-AC (normal) suburban services on Sundays and holidays, the release added.

The following replaced services will run as Non-AC services:

98504 - V-4 local leaving Vashi at 04.25 hrs.

98015 - PL-13 local leaving CSMT at 05.18 hrs.

98026 - PL-24 local leaving Panvel at 06.45 hrs.

98057 - PL-49 local leaving CSMT at 08.08 hrs.

98066 - PL-52 local leaving Panvel at 09.40 hrs.

98095 - PL-79 local leaving CSMT at 11.04 hrs.

98102 - PL-78 local leaving Panvel at 12.41 hrs.

98135 - PL-111 local leaving CSMT at 14.12 hrs.

98148 - PL-116 local leaving Panvel at 15.45 hrs.

98179 - PL-145 local leaving CSMT at 17.08 hrs.

98184 - PL-144 local leaving Panvel at 18.37 hrs.

98221 - PL-175 local leaving CSMT at 20.00 hrs

