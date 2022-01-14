COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.21 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 13, has vaccinated 6,10,739 in 10,850 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 14, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,21,80,208 people.

As per the state government data, 4,73,41,115 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,08,10,592 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,31,37,688 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 97,15,160 received their second dose. 55,495 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 23,96,593 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,657 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,75,579 of them have got their second dose. 81,855 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,631 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,70,305 got their second dose. 71,035 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 46,406 new coronavirus cases, 317 less than a day before, and 36 more fatalities linked to the infection, the health department said.

No new Omicron infection was reported in the state, it said.

With the fresh additions, the state's overall tally of those infected with coronavirus rose to 70,81,067, while the death toll mounted to 1,41,737, the department said.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 46,723 cases and 32 fatalities.

Also, 34,658 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recovered cases to 66,83,769, the department said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stands at 94.39 per cent.

Currently, 17,95,631 people are in home quarantine and another 9,124 in institutional quarantine, it added.

(With agency inputs)

