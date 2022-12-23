Mumbai: Covid appropriate guidelines to be followed at airport from December 24

Picture for representation | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: Two per cent of the total passengers on the flight shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival from December 24 (Saturday), as per the Union Health Ministry. Moreover, such travellers on each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). A senior health official said proper guideline has been issued by the centre which needs to be implemented by the AirPortHealth Officers (APHOs) at all the airports.

“Travellers have to submit the samples after which they shall be allowed to leave the airport. A copy of the positive report shall be shared with Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme at shoc.idsp@ncdc.gov.in by the concerned Testing Laboratory ( besides sharing with the APHOs) to be in turn shared with concerned State/UT for further follow up action,” read guidelines issued on December 22.

Genome sequencing of people testing positive

“In case, any such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing at the designated INSACOG laboratory network. While the testing may be coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the cost of testing shall be reimbursed by this Ministry on submission of duly certified bills to respective AirPort Health Offices (APHOs). Ministry of Civil Aviation is requested that this testing may be done at subsidized and uniform rates across all international airports,” further read.

The union ministry on Thursday (December 22) issued a guideline stating that random sampling of international passengers needs to be carried out in all the international airports in the country, following which civic officials said that they will follow suit.

“We will follow and implement whatever guidelines the union ministry and state government ask us to follow at the local level. At present, the infection rate in Mumbai is very low and there is no reason for citizens to panic. Mumbai has also a high vaccination rate and the hospital admissions are also very low,” said Dr Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner.

Points to remember & abide by

1) Do not fear but be careful – The BF.7 variant from China was previously found in India - so there is no need to be afraid of this variant, but taking necessary precautions is necessary. Emphasis should be placed on Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

2) Masks are not mandatory but wearing masks in crowded/public places by senior citizens and persons with high-risk diseases is advisable in terms of public health.

3) Use of Panchsutri – All districts should use the Panchsutri of Test – Track – Treat – Vaccinate and act according to Covid.

4) Increasing laboratory testing and emphasis on RT PCR testing - Every district/municipality should increase its testing. RT PCR should be increased in laboratory tests.

5) 100% Genome Sequencing Screening - Every RT PCR affected sample (CT value less than 30) will be sent for Genomic Sequencing. This will enable the detection of new variants.

6) Emphasis on covid vaccination and precautionary dose – Covid vaccination in every district is the need of the hour and authorities have been asked to pay special attention to precautionary doses.

7) The hospital systems- It should be ensured that the life support system, ventilators, and oxygen plant in the intensive care department of every hospital is running smoothly. All government medical colleges and hospitals in the state have been alerted in this regard.

8) Manpower Training and Capacity Building – A guide for all in planning manpower training deployed at all levels in relation to Covid prevention and control will be out soon.

9) Thermal Screening of International Passengers – In this regard, appropriate decisions will be taken in coordination with the Government of India and randomly 2% of arriving passengers will be laboratory tested. Sampling will also be discussed and decided with the Government of India.

10) The state task force will be established and technical guidance from experts will be taken regarding this situation and instructions have been given that each district should also hold a review meeting of its district covid control committee and complete the covid control preparations at its level.