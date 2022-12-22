Coronavirus in India: PM Modi reviews Covid-related situation in country at high-level meeting

ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday afternoon held a high-level virtual meeting with health officials and senior ministers to review the Covid-19 situation in India.

The meeting took place amid a surge in the Covid-19 cases in China.

Four cases of the new BF.7 Omicron variant have already been reported in India since July.

An hour ahead of the meeting, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha urged states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

He said random sample testing has begun at airports for international passengers coming into the country.

Read Also COVID-19: No decision yet to stop flights to and from China by Centre

'Covid is not over yet'

On Wednesday, Mandaviya had reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

"Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," said the Health Minister Mansukh Madanviya said on Wednesday.

All states are likely to be issued a note advising them to stress on masks and social distancing and prevent crowds during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The government has already started random testing of visitors from abroad. Sources say infrastructure for quarantine and testing is likely to be reestablished in the next seven days.

Read Also Can India completely cut trade ties with China?

The Centre has also asked state governments to send the Covid-19 test samples for genome sequencing so that the variants of the virus can be detected on time and the infection can be kept under control.

India logged 129 fresh infections with one death over 24 hours and the number of active cases currently stands at 3,408

Surge in China causes global concern

China recently got rid of its zero-Covid policy which has trigerred a massive spike in coronavirus cases in the country, causing a major health all over the world.

The World Health Organisation has also expressed deep concern over the situation in China and offered to support the country to overcome the virus.

"WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China, with increasing reports of severe disease.

"WHO is supporting China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, and we continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system," WHO general secretary Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.