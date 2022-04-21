Mumbai: COVID-19 death compensation paid to only 2,216 families out of 24,638 approved applicants so far

The BMC has approved 24,638 applications for compensation from relatives of patients who died due to Covid-19, but less than 10 per cent (2,216) have been paid a financial aid of Rs 50,000.

After the state government announced Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the kin of those who succumbed to the virus, the BMC was flooded with applications. Till April 13, it received 38,887 applications, out of which 24,638 were approved, said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, who is also in charge of the BMC’s disaster management department. While 16,767 claims were from Mumbai, 7,871 were from outside the city. Out of the total, 13,602 applications were rejected. Of these, 5,431 applicants appealed to the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) seeking a review of the BMC’s rejection of their claims.

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar, along with BMC officers, held a meeting of the GRC at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan in February 2022. The committee approves or rejects claims for ex-gratia filed before it after verification of relevant documents. Compensation was sanctioned for 373 applicants who presented their cases for claims before the committee. Till April 13, only 2,216 payments were disbursed.

Among 2,216 payments, 2,109 are from Mumbai. A BMC official said applicants complain to the BMC as they have applied to the civic body, but the amount is disbursed by the state government.

However, Aseem Gupta, principal secretary of the State Disaster Management, claimed that they have disbursed 90 per cent of payments to approved applicants. “In some cases where bank account numbers were inaccurate, we made payment by linking their Aadhaar numbers,” he said.

Sources from the state government’s relief and rehabilitation department said that applicants are not filling in bank details accurately due to which the process has been delayed.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:18 PM IST