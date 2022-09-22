Mumbai: Court grants bail to MLA Bachhu Kadu

Independent MLA Bachhu Kadu | ANI

A sessions court has granted bail to independent MLA Bacchu Kadu in a 2018 case of assaulting government officials at Mantralaya. The court considered the nature of the offence while granting him the relief on Wednesday.

The Special Judge RN Rokade, designated to deal with cases against MLAs and MPs, stated in the detailed order made available on Thursday that, considering the nature of the offence and the punishment provided for the same, the court considered the view that a prima facie case is made out to enlarge the applicant on bail.

The court also noted that the prosecution had given its no-objection to him being released on bail on the condition that he would regularly attend the trial. It also stated that it is pertinent to note that the investigation in the case has been completed, the charge sheet has been filed, and the applicant was not arrested during the course of the investigation.

Kadu was taken into custody after the orders from Girgaon magistrate court as he did not attend the trials. The Girgaon magistrate had issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Kadu attanded the hearing only after the warrant was issued and made an application for bail. The magistrate had rejected his bail plea and he was sent to judicial custody.

He had then approached the sessions court for bail. The MLA faces charges under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from performing duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).